Mumbai Police chief’s son’s firm tried to get work orders from more departments

CrispQ Information Technologies Pvt Ltd, owned by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve’s son and wife, also attempted to get work orders in three State agencies, besides Mumbai Police, between 2018 and 2019. At least one of three agencies passed an adverse remark on the product Notesheet Plus that promised to put in place a paperless office system at a certain cost.

The agencies approached by Mr. Barve’s son Sumukh and wife Sharmila were Maharastra State Security Corporation (MSSC), and Information Technology (IT) and Assessment departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On September 30, 2019, it sent a proposal to the State government, offering pro bono (work undertaken voluntarily and without payment) services to provide a paperless office system to the Mumbai Police. A copy of the proposal was marked to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and was approved before Assembly elections. in October.

Sources in the BMC told The Hindu that the consultant M/s KPMG Global had passed an adverse remark as did the then Director, IT, BMC, who was not in favour of ‘bypassing norms’. However, higher ups continued to build pressure to approve the product.

“I had clearly told my seniors even if it was Prime Minister’s or President’s son, this product could not be approved without following the due processes. There was immense pressure to clear it but I did not approve the product despite a complaint by Sumukh Barve to my seniors,” said a senior BMC official. The product did not go through in the IT department, but was later passed on to BMC’s Assessment department, which too did not like it. CrispQ later approached MSSC to successfully receive a work order.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanjay Barve on Wednesday acknowledged that a firm owned by his son and wife was given a project to digitise the city police’s records but said the services were offered free of cost and there was “no question” of any financial gain.