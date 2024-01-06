Mumbai police book NCP MLA for remarks on Lord Ram

January 06, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai police have booked a case against NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Jitendra Awhad for his statement that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian.

The FIR was registered at the MIDC police station in Andheri on Friday evening, following a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Another FIR was earlier filed in Pune, based on a complaint by BJP leader Dhiraj Ghate.

Mr. Awhad, representing the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency, faces charges under IPC section 295(A) for remarks deemed offensive to religious sentiments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant informed the police that he heard Mr. Awhad making “objectionable” remarks against Lord Ram on a news channel. The MLA made a statement claiming Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian, during an NCP conclave in Shirdi earlier this week. “He [Lord Ram] used to hunt and eat. He is ours, of bahujans [non-Brahmins]. You [an apparent reference to the BJP] are turning us into vegetarians, [but] we are following the example of Ram and consuming mutton,” he said.

Under fire

Mr. Awhad’s remarks drew severe flak from the BJP, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal and several Ayodhya seers, with BJP workers beating effigies of the NCP leader in Pune and Mumbai, and the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena demonstrating in Nashik.

Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, strongly refuted the claims, calling them utterly “false.”

The NCP leader later expressed willingness to apologise if sentiments were hurt.

BJP MLA booked

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against BJP MLA Sunil Kamble for allegedly slapping an on-duty police constable in Pune.

The video of the purported incident circulating on social media shows Mr. Kamble, the legislator from Pune Cantonment constituency, slapping the constable at the Sassoon General Hospital during Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s visit on Friday.

Acting on the constable’s complaint, the police registered a case against Mr. Kamble under IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty).

The MLA, however, denied the allegations, stating that he merely pushed someone who obstructed his path while descending the stairs after an event at the Sassoon General Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT