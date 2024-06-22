ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police arrests 2 in connection with Anupam Kher’s office burglary case 

Published - June 22, 2024 03:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

The suspects have a history of being serial thieves in Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Anupam Kher. File | Photo Credit: ASHISH SHARMA

 

Mumbai’s Oshiwara police have arrested Rafiq Majid Shaikh (35) and Mohammad Daler Bahreem Khan (30) for robbing actor Anupam Kher’s office in Veera Desai Road, Andheri West on the night of June 19, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Raj Tilak Roushan informed on June 22.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 454, 457, and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for house-breaking and theft. A thorough investigation into the matter has been initiated.  

The suspects were arrested from the Jogeshwari area on June 21 and have a history of being serial thieves in Mumbai. The police said that they move across different parts of Mumbai in auto-rickshaws to carry out crimes.   

Cash, valuables stolen

According to police officials, the burglars forcibly entered Anupam Kher’s office premises during the night, making away with cash and valuables amounting to approximately ₹4.15 lakh. “They broke the door and entered inside the office and stole cash amounting to ₹4, 15,000, an iron safe worth ₹2,000, a black bag worth ₹1,000, and a bag containing film negatives produced by Anupam Kher with ₹4,19,000,” Mr. Roushan said.  

Earlier this week, Mr. Kher took to his Instagram handle and provided details of the robbery. In the video, he said money and some film negatives were stolen from the property.

Showing broken door locks, Mr. Kher wrote, “Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and stole the entire safe from the accounts department (which they probably couldn’t break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company which were in a box. Our office has filed an FIR. And the police have assured us that the thieves will be caught very soon. Because in the CCTV camera, both can be seen sitting in an auto with the luggage. May God give them wisdom. This video was made by my office people before the police came!” 

