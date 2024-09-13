ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police arrest sanitation worker for molesting minor girl

Published - September 13, 2024 09:05 am IST - Mumbai

Sanitation worker identified as Rajendra Tusabar molested the 12-year-old girl while she was going home from her tuition class

A sanitation worker allegedly molested a minor girl on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) near the Mira Road area in the Thane district of North Mumbai.

According to the Kashmira police, the 58-year-old sanitation worker identified as Rajendra Tusabar molested the 12-year-old girl while she was going home from her tuition class on Wednesday (September 11) afternoon.

“Tusabar entered the lift while it was going up and molested the minor, following which he threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it,” the police added.

However, the girl came home and told her parents about the incident, after which the victim’s parents reached the nearest police station and lodged a complaint. The police then registered a case against the accused, Rajendra Tusabar and later arrested him.

