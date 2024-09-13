Mumbai Police arrest sanitation worker for molesting minor girl

A sanitation worker allegedly molested a minor girl on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) near the Mira Road area in the Thane district of North Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Kashmira police, the 58-year-old sanitation worker identified as Rajendra Tusabar molested the 12-year-old girl while she was going home from her tuition class on Wednesday (September 11) afternoon.

“Tusabar entered the lift while it was going up and molested the minor, following which he threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it,” the police added.

However, the girl came home and told her parents about the incident, after which the victim’s parents reached the nearest police station and lodged a complaint. The police then registered a case against the accused, Rajendra Tusabar and later arrested him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.