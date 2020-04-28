Mumbai Police announce slew of measures for its personnel

In light of the three police personnel lost to the COVID 19 pandemic over the last three days, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday announced a slew of safety measures for its personnel.

The Hindu had earlier reported how constables of the age of 55 and above were being sent on compulsory leave, as their age group puts them at a higher risk than most of being infected. Three head constables with the Mumbai Police have succumbed to the novel coronavirus since Saturday last week.

Also read | Mumbai Mayor dons nurse’s hat once again to fight pandemic

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said that personnel aged 52 years and more who have a history of medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension are also being asked to stay at home, while other measures are also being undertaken across the force.

“At least till May 3, police station staff will be working 12 hour shifts followed by a 24 hour rest period. Accommodation faclities are being arranged in case any personnel wish to stay back and rest instead of going home for any reason,” Mr. Ashok said.

Several constables and officers said that being able to stay back would be a very helpful option, as most of them stay far away from their postings and risk infection in the commute, which would in turn mean putting their families at risk.

“We are also providing hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets as well as multivitamin and protein supplements under medical supervision to our personnel. Special hospitals are being designated for police personnel and all hospitals treating COVID 19 will have dedicated beds for policemen,” Mr Ashok said.

The other measures announced on Tuesday include a special helpline based on the main control room for police personnel or their family members, which they can call to resolve any doubts or issues that they might have, distribution of personal protective equipment like facemasks, hand sanitisers, gloves and shields and provision of amenities like food packets and hot water flasks.

“The Government has announced an ex-gratia amount to the families of all personnel lost to COVID 19,” Mr Ashok added.