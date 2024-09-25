The story so far: Controversy has arisen over the shooting of Akshay Shinde, who was accused of sexually assaulting two minors at a school in Badlapur, with the Opposition demanding a judicial probe into the incident. The police claimed that the accused snatched the gun of one of the policemen and opened fire at them on Monday (September 23, 2024) and hence was shot dead in ‘self-defence’ by the Thane police.

Opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Nana Patole have questioned the laxity of the government and sought an inquiry into the incident. “To ensure justice to the two small girls in the Badlapur case, the accused should have been hanged as per the framework of law. But the laxity shown by the Home department while transferring the accused is suspicious,” Mr. Pawar posted on X. Meanwhile, the Congress has alleged that the shooting is an attempt to wrap up the case.

Casting aspersions on the Opposition’s queries, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Someone did such a terrible act to the little girls. How can the Opposition take the side of such an accused?” His party MP Milind Deora posted on X: “The accused opened fire and seriously injured API Nilesh More. What exactly does the Opposition expect? Should our police officers lay down their lives at the hand of a rape accused?” Locals and Shiv Sena workers ‘celebrated’ the accused’s killing by distributing sweets and expressing relief.

The family of the 24-year-old accused have challenged the police’s claims and accused them of pressuring Shinde to confess in the sexual assault case. A high-level probe has been ordered into the incidents leading to Shinde’s death.

Inspector Sanjay Shinde, the police officer who shot the accused, has worked under encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who previously headed the anti-extortion cell of the Thane Police Crime Branch. ‘Encounter specialists’ have been woven into the city’s bloody history, dealing with underworld gangsters, smugglers and terrorists since the 1980s.

Mumbai police’s ‘encounter specialists’

Caught in bloody wars between different gangs headed by Karim Lala, Babu Reshim, Dawood Ibrahim, Rajan Nair, and Arun Gawli (to name a few), Mumbai lived in constant fear in the early 1980s and 1990s, with the police working hard to quell crime. The first instance of an ‘encounter’ was in 1982, when local gangster Manohar ‘Manya’ Surve, who was responsible for killing gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s older brother Shabir Kaskar, was gunned down by inspectors Isaque Bagwan and Raja Tambat in Wadala. The shooting was based on a planned mission by the police to nab Surve and a tip-off by his rivals.

In his book Class Of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police, author S. Hussain Zaidi narrates how 90 of the 450 police cadets who had graduated from the Maharashtra Police Academy’s 1983 class were posted in Mumbai. Trained under IPS officer Arvind Inamdar, young officers like Vijay Salaskar, Pradeep Sharma, Sachin Waze, Aslam Momin, and Praful Bhosale formed the police’s first set of ‘encounter specialists.’ These officers were part of the ‘encounter squad’ allegedly assigned to bring down the organised crime network. Gaining informants among small-time criminals, these officers built their own information networks to apprehend several gang members and foil many extortion and smuggling rackets. Soon enough, these officers began conducting encounters targetting high-profile members of the underworld.

The number of gangsters killed in these encounters began piling up as Mumbai police’s ‘encounter’ squad was given a free hand, shielded by superiors and free from political pressures. Julio Riberio, who took over as Mumbai’s Police Commissioner in 1983, instituted a tough crackdown on gangs via ‘encounters,’ while keeping a strict eye on the specialists involved in these missions.

Cult status and backlash

Police encounters and these ‘encounter specialists’ have often been glorified by Bollywood film-makers. Movies like Ab Tak Chhapan, Company, Aan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, and Garv have an encounter specialist as the lead character. Some of these movies are based on real-world cases probed by these officers, and have celebrated encounter specialists as being needed to curb crime and the underworld gangs rampant in Mumbai. Audiences and actors alike have lauded these officers during the release of such movies, raising them to cult status.

In interviews, cops involved in encounters have often defended their actions, claiming all of their targets were ‘guilty criminals.’ “I didn’t do it for money. It was for fame, recognition and to serve the public. Every one of them deserved to go and they went,” said Mr. Waze in a 2011 Guardian interview.

However, over the years, several of these encounter specialists have been charged for discrepancies in their encounters, and in cases of extortion and possession of disproportionate assets.

In 2013, Mr. Sharma was sentenced to life imprisonment for the fake encounter of Dawood aide Lakhan Baiya alias Ramnarayan Gupta. Mr. Sharma had allegedly kidnapped Mr. Gupta and then shot him at Nana Nani Park in Versova on November 11, 2006. He was later acquitted of all charges by a Mumbai court; this ruling was then overturned by the Bombay High Court. He is also currently under investigation for the Antilia bomb scare case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Similarly, Mr. Waze was suspended in 2004 for the custodial death of one Khwaja Yunus – a suspect in the 2002 Ghatkopar bombing case. While he was reinstated in 2020, he was arrested by the NIA in connection with the above-mentioned Antilia case.

His junior – Daya Nayak – has also faced disproportionate assets cases but was cleared. He was later reinstated in the Mumbai police and is currently in service.

Laws regarding encounter and action

Most encounters have been justified by the police citing Section 96 of the Indian Penal Code (now Section 34 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita) which grants every person the right to defend oneself against harm. There is no separate law which deals with misuse of the above code during staging encounters. However, both the Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have laid down guidelines to probe any encounter.

The apex Court’s guidelines mandate the filing of an FIR, conducting an independent investigation, and sending a report to the NHRC and magistrate court. In case of death during an encounter, the police officer(s) involved in the shooting must face disciplinary action, surrender their weapons for forensic analysis, and not be rewarded or promoted. The family of the encounter victim must also be compensated. Similar guidelines have been issued by the NHRC.

In spite of these guidelines, policemen rarely face jail time following encounters. As per the 2022 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, only six encounter killings were registered in which 15 policemen were arrested. There have not been any conviction in these cases. Similarly, nine cases of custodial deaths have been lodged against eight policemen. No charge sheets have been filed in these cases, let alone obtaining convictions.

In Maharashtra, eleven custodial deaths were reported but no cases were filed. Reasons for these deaths are registered as – suicide (2), illness (8), and (death) while escaping from custody (1). Between 2016-17 and 2021-22, a record 813 encounter killings have been registered as per the NHRC guidelines, with almost no convictions.

Changing nature of encounters

Once celebrated for purging the Mumbai underworld, encounter killings have recently been ‘staged’ under political duress, media pressure and public outrage. Recent high-profile encounters which were allegedly fake include:

Disha rape case encounter: In 2019, four men accused of the rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman doctor were killed in an ‘encounter’ when they allegedly snatched weapons from a Hyderabad police team and fired at them. A SC panel has dismissed the police claims and recommended charging all 10 police personnel with murder.

Vikas Dubey encounter: History-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who escaped a police raid after killing eight cops, was gunned down by a Uttar Pradesh Special Task force while being transferred from Ujjain to Kanpur in July 2020. An SC-appointed commission has already given a clean chit to the cops, as there were no eyewitnesses apart from the police to oppose their claims.

Lakhan Bhaiya encounter: Alleged close aide of Chhota Rajan Ramnarayan Gupta (known as Lakhan Bhaiya) and his friend Anil Bheda were picked up from their home in Vashi on November 11, 2006 by the Mumbai police team and were killed in a staged encounter near Versova’s Nana Nani Park on the same evening. This is one of the rare cases where the police were convicted. Twelve personnel including Pradeep Sharma were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Bombay High Court in January this year.

Criticism for the changing nature of encounters and the lack of accountability has come from former top cop Julio Ribeiro. The 94-year-old police veteran has termed the Dubey encounter ‘appalling’. In an open letter to IPS officers, he opined, “Investigators should not be empowered to prosecute and judge, as is happening in the country now! Do you feel the necessity of a police state called India?” He urged the police to stop bowing down to political whims, to shake the ‘three-legged nexus’ of gangster, police and politicians.

