‘Mumbai must increase its green cover’

Dipali Goenka had barely entered adulthood when she got married, and shifted to Mumbai from Jaipur in 1987. She was not one to let domesticity tie her down, though. In 2002, once her daughters were old enough to start school, she joined Welspun India, a textile company that her husband began. But she didn’t have it easier than the others, and worked her way up through determination and the desire to excel. Among other things, Ms. Goenka, joint managing director and global CEO, Welspun India, tells The Hindu about her transition from a homemaker to a corporate executive, her love for Mumbai and the need to grow the city’s green cover. Excerpts:

How did your journey begin?

My father was not keeping well and my mother wanted one of us [sisters] to get married. Thus, I got married at the age of 18 and came to Mumbai. At that time, my husband [B.K.Goenka, chairman, Welsun Group] was settling down with his business. When my daughters turned 10 and seven respectively and went to school, I just could not sit at home. I thought of working. Since I got married very early, my education was not complete. I did my graduation through a crash course. On my first day at Welspun, my husband said to me, ‘If you want to work, you have to start like the others.’ I got introduced to computers and started visiting vendors.

When did success first come your way?

In 2003, we were planning to unveil a brand to counter Chinese products, which were entering the market in a big way. But I had no experience. I unveiled the brand Spaces in 2003, and my corporate journey began. At this time, I took a big leap and went to Harvard for the owner/president management programme. That was a big learning; my big turning point and transition.

How did you arrive at your position in the organisation?

In 2008, the Lehman Brothers collapse happened in the U.S., and the entire economy was tumbling down. At that time, I was told I could lead Welspun India, the group’s textile business. People thought Welspun had gone mad to give me the mantle. People were asking why they made me the head of the textile business, and said the company was not serious. In fact, I had no experience to run such a large business, but I learnt. So my journey really started from 2010. When I joined, the number of women at Welspun was very low: only 7% to 8%. Now it is around 22%. Now we have about 4,000 women working at our plant. I always knew I didn’t know more than textile experts, but had a little intelligence. That helped me. My product and customer focus also helped me run the business effectively.

Did your husband inspire you to discover your potential?

Yes, he stood behind me when I was in the U.S., and was here with the children. When I travel, which I do frequently across the world, he has been there for me as a husband. But as he is the group chairman, I am accountable to him; I too am evaluated for my performance. I cannot get away because I am his wife. As a CEO, my performance is evaluated all the time.

How did you deal with the lows?

There were many ups and downs. What I have learnt is that you must stick to your convictions. I never give up. One has to be straightforward and own one’s responsibility. I tried to do that in the best way possible. Challenges will come, and dealing with them effectively will make you a better person.

What is your management style?

I sometimes get hands-on if things are not being resolved and drive them to completion. But I believe in empowering people and let them take decisions, even if they make mistakes. I am also looking at more women to join our organisation, as well as creating more leaders. When you empower people, they automatically start making a difference.

What is your advice for young women, especially homemakers?

Rather than giving advice, I would like to give a perspective of my experience. You must always give importance to yourself. The minute you do that, you start valuing others. If you can allocate time, you can plan better and do a lot of things. I have always believed that there is nothing we cannot do. I tell my daughters that no job is small; you learn from them. I tell them that if you have the belief that you can do it, you should do everything to make it happen. You should never lose faith or give up: that is my motto.

How has the city evolved since the time you arrived here? Are you satisfied as a Mumbaikar?

With the kind of population we have, the city has an infrastructure challenge. But I also see some positivity in terms of Metros being constructed, the sea link, and the infrastructure being built. But my major concern is with water. It is not the problem of the the government alone, it is our problem as well. We have to see how we can conserve water. Yes, the city has its challenges and has become dirty as compared to what it was 32 years ago. But people are doing their best to bring about changes. And it is changing for the better. I appreciate the accountability here. One more thing in Mumbai is that I am never worried about my daughters’ safety.

Over the years, Mumbai is losing its importance as a job provider as other cities have started attracting companies. We may lose the title of commercial capital. Are you worried?

I am glad that other cities are now becoming prominent, where it was once only Delhi and Mumbai. But Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune are coming up as information technology hubs. It shows that India is evolving and is a sign that every city is growing. They are becoming more cosmopolitan. It is not about the prominence of Mumbai, it is about prominence of India in totality. All are parts of Hindustan and need to grow.

Commuting and housing are the two biggest problems in Mumbai. You have travelled to most global cites; what more needs to be done for Mumbai?

We have to go greener. We have become a concrete city and cannot eliminate parks any more. In New York, most activities are held around Central Park. That one big green body makes a huge difference to the city. We have to do that too. We must curb pollution. The plastic menace must stop. The younger generation is talking about how to curb it, and is bringing about that change. There is a sense of ownership. If we can inculcate that kind of thought, children will take that responsibility.

What do you do beyond work?

I love working out. It is my passion, and my morning routine. I am also a Kathak dancer, and I like reading books. I always want to evolve. I am turning 50, and want to give something to myself. I will go back to one of the institutions and learn, maybe for a week. I might also go in for meditation.

Do you have friends in Mumbai?

I do, but when you work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., you lose your friends. When I reach home from work, there is no energy left to talk to any one.