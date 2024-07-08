Mumbai monsoon: citizens group demand compensation from BMC

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy downpour on July 8 caused many disruptions in the financial capital, causing waterlogging and flooding in several parts. A citizen’s group is demanding compensation from the civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In a letter to Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, Watchdog Foundation, a Mumbai citizens group, said, “We express our deep dissatisfaction with the BMC’s recent claim of having kept the metropolis “rain ready.” This assertion has been thoroughly discredited by the significant flooding experienced across several areas, which severely disrupted vehicular traffic. For instance, the Marol area, which rarely experiences flooding, was in four feet deep water, which damaged many vehicles including the instances of water entering residential premises and shops.”

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta from the group said, “Despite the Chief Minister’s direct oversight of the nullah cleaning process and Ashish Shelar’s (BJP leader) visits to various cleaning sites, the measures taken were evidently inadequate. The administration’s failure to effectively prepare for the monsoon season is unacceptable and has caused undue hardship to the residents of our city.”

The citizens group demanded resignation from the concerned authorities who gave false statements to the people of Mumbai that they were monsoon ready. “We demand the immediate sacking of the concerned officials who have proven to be ineffective. Their failure to ensure proper preparedness and response to the monsoon rains has highlighted a significant lapse in civic governance. We also call for a complete overhaul of the BMC administration. The declining standards of civic governance are alarming, and comprehensive reform is necessary to restore efficiency and accountability,” the letter said.

Mr. Pimenta emphasised on securing water bodies and said, “We demand revival of all lakes and ponds and removal of encroachments from riverbanks. These natural resources are vital to managing excess rainwater and preventing future flooding. Their restoration is essential to enhancing our city’s resilience against such natural events. We also demand immediate compensation for all who have suffered damage due to flooding including the collapse of homes and felling of trees.”

