Mumbai Metro to help add 1,050 beds in two weeks

25 May 2020 01:29 IST

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) is constructing two COVID-19 care facilities in the city as part of the State government’s thrust to increase the capacity of beds for asymptomatic, symptomatic, and critical patients.

An MMRCL spokesperson said they are building an isolation facility at Dahisar Check Naka, and another at Kandarpada near Borivali Regional Transport office. The facility at Dahisar Check Naka will have approximately 800 beds, including 200 oxygenated beds.

The one at Kandarpada will be a 250-bed facility, which will have high dependency units and intensive care units (ICU) with dialysis facilities. “The work is being completed on a war-footing and expected to be completed in the next two weeks,” the spokesperson said.

Mumbai has 535 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, too low for the estimated patients who become critical due to the infection. At the current rate of active cases, it is expected that 500 to 800 ICU beds will be needed to cater to all the patients.

The government, through its agencies has created large facilities like the one at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and NSCI Dome in Worli to augment the bed shortage in the city. The former has some mobile ICU beds, while the latter has 40 modular and 30 mobile ICU beds.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has also started work on another 1,000-bed facility at BKC grounds, which will have 100 ICU beds. The MMRCL is building the city’s only underground Metro corridor, Colaba-SEEPZ Metro Line 3.