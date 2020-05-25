Mumbai

Mumbai Metro to help add 1,050 beds in two weeks

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) is constructing two COVID-19 care facilities in the city as part of the State government’s thrust to increase the capacity of beds for asymptomatic, symptomatic, and critical patients.

An MMRCL spokesperson said they are building an isolation facility at Dahisar Check Naka, and another at Kandarpada near Borivali Regional Transport office. The facility at Dahisar Check Naka will have approximately 800 beds, including 200 oxygenated beds.

The one at Kandarpada will be a 250-bed facility, which will have high dependency units and intensive care units (ICU) with dialysis facilities. “The work is being completed on a war-footing and expected to be completed in the next two weeks,” the spokesperson said.

Mumbai has 535 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, too low for the estimated patients who become critical due to the infection. At the current rate of active cases, it is expected that 500 to 800 ICU beds will be needed to cater to all the patients.

The government, through its agencies has created large facilities like the one at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and NSCI Dome in Worli to augment the bed shortage in the city. The former has some mobile ICU beds, while the latter has 40 modular and 30 mobile ICU beds.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has also started work on another 1,000-bed facility at BKC grounds, which will have 100 ICU beds. The MMRCL is building the city’s only underground Metro corridor, Colaba-SEEPZ Metro Line 3.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 1:34:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/mumbai-metro-to-help-add-1050-beds-in-two-weeks/article31666793.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY