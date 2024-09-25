Mumbai Metro Aqua line Phase-1 to start in first week of October

Phase One of Mumbai’s first fully underground Metro 3, the Aqua line, will be operational and open to the public in the first week of October.

It will run between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), a business hub, and Aarey, making vital stops at two airport stations (T1 and T2).

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC)’s Managing Director Ashwini Bhide said on Tuesday, “The Phase 1 stretch between BKC to Aarey, across 12.5 km, will be operational in the first week of October. Inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety is under way.”

The Phase 1 will provide connectivity to the areas not linked with the international and domestic airports, including BKC.

The MMRC official said this will also reduce travel time by half. Ahead of its launch, the Corporation took media for a test drive. The line has nine stations — BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz Metro, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport-T1, Sahar Road, T2, Marol Naka, MIDC-Andheri, and Aarey.

This line is 28 feet under ground, consisting of twin tunnels of 5.5m each in diameter.

MMRC says nine trains will run on the stretch, with 96 round trips. Phase-1 will cater to 4.5 to 6.5 lakh passengers with a frequency of about 6.5 minutes, ferrying 2,500 passengers in each train.