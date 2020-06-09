Mumbai Metro 3: first set of tracks arrives

Mumbai

09 June 2020 23:11 IST

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has received its first lot of rail tracks for Metro 3. The rail tracks, weighing 3,615 metric tonnes, were dispatched by M/s. Mitsui & Co. Ltd. from Yawata in Japan.

They will be transported from Mumbai Port to MMRCL yard in Bandra Kurla Complex in the next few days following COVID-19 precautionary measures. The remaining lot of 7,125 metric tonnes will arrive in two batches later this year.

Ranjit Singh Deol, MD, MMRCL, said the rail tracks were part of a first-of-its-kind technology in India — High Attenuation Low Vibration Track System — which will reduce the noise and vibration levels during train operations.

“We consider this a crucial development as we move closer to creating a faster and more convenient way to travel,” he said. The new track system will reduce vibrations to the extent of 20-22 VDb.