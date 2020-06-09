Mumbai

Mumbai Metro 3: first set of tracks arrives

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has received its first lot of rail tracks for Metro 3. The rail tracks, weighing 3,615 metric tonnes, were dispatched by M/s. Mitsui & Co. Ltd. from Yawata in Japan.

They will be transported from Mumbai Port to MMRCL yard in Bandra Kurla Complex in the next few days following COVID-19 precautionary measures. The remaining lot of 7,125 metric tonnes will arrive in two batches later this year.

Ranjit Singh Deol, MD, MMRCL, said the rail tracks were part of a first-of-its-kind technology in India — High Attenuation Low Vibration Track System — which will reduce the noise and vibration levels during train operations.

“We consider this a crucial development as we move closer to creating a faster and more convenient way to travel,” he said. The new track system will reduce vibrations to the extent of 20-22 VDb.

