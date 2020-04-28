Mumbai Mayor dons nurse’s hat once again to fight pandemic

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday visited Nair hospital to boost the morale of the nursing staff, particularly students roped in for COVID-19 treatment, at the hospital.

Ms. Pednekar, a former nurse, has also offered her services to the COVID-only hospital. The Mayor used to worked as a nurse at JNPT Hospital until 2001, when she entered active politics. She visited Nair Hospital in her nurses’ uniform and spoke to the staff for about two hours. After visiting the hospital, she tweeted a picture of herself and said, “*AnythingForMumbai* We cant do work from home, we are on the field for you, stay at your home, take care.... (sic)”

Ms. Pednekar told The Hindu, “I have offered my services to Nair hospital if they require someone to take up the night shift. That way, I will balance my responsibilities as the Mayor and a nurse. We have that strength. With all our warriors are working so hard, how can I stay back? Even the CM is going about his responsibilities.” She also said she would include nurses who perform their duties well during the pandemic in Mayor’s Award this year. The Mayor also took a review of Nair Hospital and facilities available for nursing staff.

Ms. Pednekar had initially home-quarantined after a journalist she had come in contact with had tested positive for the virus, but she tested negative twice. She is still registered as a nurse and will work at the hospital as a volunteer.

Action against clinics

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had recently directed all private clinics, hospitals and nursing homes to stay open, found 1,068 of 1,416 (75%) have resumed operations. Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has directed that the licences of the remaining 25% be revoked.

The BMC in a statement on Monday said, “We do not want to take action against them but they are ignoring directives and causing inconvenience to people. That is why, BMC will start issuing notices to begin process of license cancellation.” Action will also be taken against dispensaries that are shut.