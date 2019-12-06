Mumbai may get wax museum, art street

The State government is exploring the idea of setting up a wax museum in Mumbai, and the option of building the new proposed aquarium as an an open-to-sea facility in the basement of Taraporewala aquarium.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed several proposals on Thursday, which bore the stamp of Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray. The proposals were for an art street at Kala Ghoda, a night safari at the zoo proposed inside Aarey colony, increasing the number of tenements for project-affected people (PAP), and raising the revenue of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking.

As part of his review of Mumbai’s civic infrastructure, the CM also asked officers what could be done to boost tourism in the city. Officials from the State Tourism Department presented the possibility of a wax museum on the lines of Madame Tussauds. “Uddhavji liked the idea, but said it should have a theme. One theme could be Shiv Charitra (the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj),” a Shiv Sena leader present at the meeting said.

The tourism officials also discussed the world-class aquarium announced by the CM. A Yuva Sena leader present at the meeting said, “The aquarium will require about three acres of land. An option suggested to the CM was to develop the basement of the Taraporewala aquarium. It could be an open-to-sea facility, where one could see marine animals right in the sea.”

Aaditya Thackeray’s pet project of an art street at Kala Ghoda, implemented about two years ago unsuccessfully, is also being revived. The department will plan street fairs on weekends for artists and singers to showcase their talent.

The CM also insisted on standardisation of street furniture and street signs to beautify the city. He instructed officials to clean up spaces under flyovers and either construct public toilets there or beautify the spaces.

The proposed extension of the city zoo at Aarey colony is still on the cards. Given the Thackeray family’s love of wildlife, the zoo will have a night safari.

A civic official said, “Having signed a memorandum of understanding with the Forest Department, we now have to get the land in our name. The process is being carried out by the Collector’s office. No trees will have to be cut for the zoo. Only a periphery will have to be created and pathways demarcated. It will be a significant addition to Mumbai’s tourist spots.”

The CM has also instructed to increase the number of PAP tenements in the city.