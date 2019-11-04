Mumbai may get rain on Nov. 6, 7

Cyclone Maha may trigger heavy rain in isolated areas of north Konkan, which includes Mumbai, on November 6 and 7. The severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea lies centered 550 km west-southwest of Veraval in Gujarat. It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm but will weaken November 5 onwards.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy showers at isolated areas very likely over north central Maharashtra and north Konkan on Wednesday and Thursday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the north Maharashtra coast on November 5 and 6, and those who are already out at sea are advised to return. Squally winds will prevail off the Maharashtra coast.

Since October 1, Mumbai has received 121.3mm rainfall. The all-time record for highest November rainfall was 101.3mm in 1979.

“November rainfall is unusual but it is happening due to cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea. The State government has already issued an advisory to all district administrations for November 6 and 7. We are tracking it closely,” K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD, said.

Even though it did not rain on Sunday, the maximum temperature remained at a pleasant 32.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was at 23.9 degrees.