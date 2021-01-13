Mumbai Margazhi Mahotsavam on January 16

The second edition of Mumbai Margazhi Mahotsavam, a classical and Carnatic music event, will be held on January 16 at Veer Savarkar Auditorium at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Due to the COVID-19-related restrictions, a limited number of music lovers will be allowed to the auditorium while others can enjoy it live online from the comfort of their home, said Banyan Tree, the organiser of the event.

Some top artistes who will perform include Shruti Sagar (flute), Ramakrishnan Murthy (vocals), Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath (vocals), Jayanthi Kumaresh (veena) and R. Kumaresh (violin). They will be accompanied by Jayachandra Rao (mridangam), Giridhar Udupa (ghatam) and Vijay Natesan (mridangam).

Live streaming online passes and tickets for the physical event are priced at ₹299 each.