Mumbai marathon: police to keep eye out for CAA protests

Apart from the usual potential disturbances that are on the list every year, the Mumbai Police will be looking out for any unscheduled protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

The annual marathon, which is immensely popular with the running community, is expected to witness participation from over 55,000 people this year. The Mumbai Police as well as the traffic police take detailed measures every year to ensure that the event goes off without a hitch.

Protests against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens, the National Population Register and the police brutalities against demonstrators have had the entire country abuzz for the last one month. The attack on students and teachers on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi had sparked an impromptu protest at the Gateway of India earlier this month.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson, said over 3,000 police personnel would be enforcing bandobast for the Mumbai marathon. He said, “We will keep an eye out for any untoward incidents related to the ongoing protests and take swift action. The action will be taken based on the situation and in a manner that does not disturb the runners or cause inconvenience to the people gathering along the route to cheer them.”

Sources said the Social Media Lab of the police is trawling the internet to see if any flash protests during the Marathon are being discussed. The local police station personnel will be supplemented by specialised units like the Riot Control Police, the Quick Response Teams and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to ensure tight security.

Police to guide motorists

Mr. Ashok said, “The traffic police have put several diversions and restrictions in place for the duration of the event. Personnel will be deployed at all necessary spots to guide motorists to alternative routes.”