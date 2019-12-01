Mumbai man commits suicide after argument with wife

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his house at Kamatghar in Bhiwandi following a petty argument with his wife, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in the early hours of Friday after Kundan Chowdhary allegedly argued with his wife over feeding their three-month-old daughter, an official said. Although the dispute was resolved by some neighbours, after a while Chowdhary killed himself. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
A case of accidental death has been registered at Bhiwandi town police station, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, the official said.
