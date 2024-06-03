ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai local train services of Western Railway at Borivali station hit due to technical issues

Updated - June 03, 2024 09:47 am IST

Published - June 03, 2024 09:36 am IST - Mumbai

Suburban trains were not being operated from platform 1 and 2 of the Borivali station due to the cable being cut that rendered some track changing points non-operational, a Western Railway spokesperson said

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Local train services on the Western Railway network were disrupted on June 3 morning due to technical issues after a cable being cut at the Borivali station in Mumbai, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Borivali is one of the busiest railway stations in north Mumbai, with a large number of commuters and office-goers using local train services from there everyday.

Suburban trains were not being operated from platform numbers 1 and 2 of the Borivali station due to the cable being cut that rendered some track changing points non-operational, a Western Railway spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trains were being operated from the remaining platforms - 3 to 8- at the station, according to the official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The affected points were being clamped, and restoration work was underway on priority to restore normalcy, the Western Railway said.

The Western Railway daily operates more than 1,300 suburban services and around 30 lakh commuters travel on its network, spread between Churchgate in south Mumbai and Dahanu in neighbouring Palghar district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US