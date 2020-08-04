Mumbai: Local train services disrupted after heavy rains

Local train services were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning due to water-logging on rail tracks following heavy overnight rain in the city, officials said.
The Santacruz observatory in western suburbs recorded 254 mm rainfall since Monday night while the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 220 mm rain during the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
“Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Wadala and Parel suburban services are suspended on main line and harbour line.However, shuttle services are running between Vashi and Panvel & Thane and Kalyan-beyond,” Central Railway’s Chief Public Relation Officer Shivaji Sutar tweeted.
“No suburban trains are held up in between stations.
Dn mail/express trains are being rescheduled,” he added.
On the western line, the water level on tracks between Dadar and Prabhadevi reached 200 mm, a Western Railway official said.
All lines were affected in this section. Train movement was stopped at Dadar, but suburban services were running between Bandra and Dahanu Road, he said.
The IMD earlier issued a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra on Tuesday and Wednesday.
