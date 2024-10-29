ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai limits bursting firecrackers to 10pm on Deepavali

Published - October 29, 2024 01:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, urges public to use noiseless firecrackers

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to check pollution the BMC is limiting the time for bursting crackers. File. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation [BMC] administration has issued a notification urging Mumbaikars to celebrate to celebrate Deepavali in an environment-friendly manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press statement released on Monday (October 28, 2024), the BMC said that firecrackers should be burst with minimum air and noise pollution, advisable to use noiseless firecrackers. “To keep a check on air and noise pollution, timing for the bursting crackers has been limited till 10 pm in Mumbai on the day of Diwali. Citizens are urged to burst crackers that would cause minimum sound and air pollution,” BMC officials said.

Considering the moderate air pollution in Mumbai, the civic body has also deployed ground level teams in all the 26 municipal wards who will monitor dust mitigation norms.

The civic body has also appealed that safety of children and senior citizens must be a priority. “Crackers must be burst in open areas and not in narrow lanes or crowded places. Make sure to keep water and sand handy for safety,” the statement read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Deepavali / Mumbai

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US