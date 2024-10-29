Mumbai limits bursting firecrackers to 10pm on Deepavali

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation [BMC] administration has issued a notification urging Mumbaikars to celebrate to celebrate Deepavali in an environment-friendly manner.

In a press statement released on Monday (October 28, 2024), the BMC said that firecrackers should be burst with minimum air and noise pollution, advisable to use noiseless firecrackers. “To keep a check on air and noise pollution, timing for the bursting crackers has been limited till 10 pm in Mumbai on the day of Diwali. Citizens are urged to burst crackers that would cause minimum sound and air pollution,” BMC officials said.

Considering the moderate air pollution in Mumbai, the civic body has also deployed ground level teams in all the 26 municipal wards who will monitor dust mitigation norms.

The civic body has also appealed that safety of children and senior citizens must be a priority. “Crackers must be burst in open areas and not in narrow lanes or crowded places. Make sure to keep water and sand handy for safety,” the statement read.