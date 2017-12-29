Mumbai Kamla Mills fire: When a birthday party turned tragic

A woman celebrating her birthday was among the 14 killed after a blaze broke out at a pub in a central Mumbai building, shortly after midnight on Friday.
The celebration was at the One Above pub, located on the third floor of the Trade House Building in Kamla Mills compound on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel when the fire broke out.
Officials said most of the victims, who took refuge in the washroom, died of suffocation. Eleven of the 14 killed were women.
Police have booked Hratesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Manka of C Grade Hospitality, which manages the pub, along with others, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).
