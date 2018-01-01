Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: two managers of ill-fated pub, kin of owner arrested

Three more arrests have been made by the Mumbai Police on Sunday night in connection with the fire at the 1 Above pub in Kamala Mills, in which 14 people lost their lives last week.

While the N.M. Joshi Marg police arrested two managers employed with 1 Above, the Byculla police arrested one more relative of the owners of the pub.

According to the N.M. Joshi Marg police, the two managers, Kevin Bawa and Lisbon Lopez, were questioned about the events of the fateful night before being placed under arrest.

Failed to do duty

“Inquiries established that the duo fled the scene as soon as the fire broke out. As managers, they were responsible for the day-to-day working of the pub, including fire safety measures and evacuation of patrons when the fire started, all of which they failed to do,” an officer said.

Another officer added, “It fell on the kitchen staff to help the survivors out of the pub. It was the duo’s job to keep the emergency exits open or at least open them when the fire broke out, which might have reduced the fatalities.”

Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj confirmed that Mr. Bawa and Mr. Lopez were placed under arrest and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code. The Bhoiwada magistrate court remanded the two in police custody till January 9.

Meanwhile, the Byculla police on Sunday night arrested Mahendra Sanghvi, a relative of Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi, the owners of 1 Above. “Mr. Sanghvi was picked up from near his Byculla residence on Sunday night and placed under arrest for shielding the main accused and helping them flee. He was produced in court on Monday and granted bail,” Senior Police Inspector of Byculla, Avinash Shingte, said. The police had earlier arrested Rakesh and Aditya Sanghvi for the same offence.

Ajeet Mahale adds:

134 establishments inspected for violations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday continued its crackdown on illegal constructions at hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments in the city. The officials carried out inspections at 134 establishments at Lower Parel, Ghatkopar and Byculla. Actions were taken against 53 places. Illegal structures were demolished at 20 places.