Mumbai International Airport creates infrastructure to expand its DigiYatra and Non-DigiYatra Facility with 68 eGates

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), operated by the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), is unveiling a significant expansion of its digital gateway program to enhance the travel experience for both DigiYatra and non-DigiYatra passengers. With increased terminal entry points (eGates) from 24 to 68, which is the highest number of e-gates at kerbside or landside in the country, the expansion will enhance the airport’s processing capacity to an astounding 7,440 passengers per hour at Terminal 2 (T2) and 2,160 at T1, which is three times addition to the current capacity, CSMIA spokesperson said on Tuesday. With the introduction of the digital gateway the wait times are reduced to under one minute at the kerbside.

CSMIA’s Digital Gateway combines the benefits of technology, process excellence, big data analytics and design thinking to deliver exemplary passenger experience.

“Here, the number of terminal entry points has surged from 24 to 68, achieved solely through advanced technology without any need for any major civil works. The Digital Gateway at T2 now provides for 28 dedicated DigiYatra e-gates alongside 28 dedicated non-DigiYatra e-gates. Additionally, Terminal 1 (T1) features six dedicated DigiYatra e-gates and six non-DigiYatra e-gates, further enhancing the airport’s overall capacity and passenger experience,” the spokesperson said.

In an ongoing development, an additional 118 e-gates are being deployed at the Pre-embarkation Security Check (PESC) area at T2 to further simplify passenger movement. With biometric validation, DigiYatra passengers can breeze through the e-gates without needing to show their ticket, boarding pass, or identity verification. The Digital Gateway solution leverages a variety of IoT sensors and biometric face pods integrated with the DigiYatra foundation to identify and guide passengers efficiently. This technology will further streamline passenger experience and minimise the processing time for non-DigiYatra passengers.

To assist first-time DigiYatra passengers, “Digi Buddies” have been deployed to guide passengers in using the self-service systems such as DigiYatra, CUSS, CUPPS, and SBD.

In another first, CSMIA will deploy Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning- enabled (AI/ML) cameras to enhance the overall security system at the kerbside.

“We are excited to announce the significant expansion of our DigiYatra facility on our digital gateway platform at CSMIA. This initiative reflects our dedication to pioneering technological advancements that enhances passenger experience. By increasing the number of eGates and integrating advanced biometric systems, we are committed to ensuring swift, secure, and seamless travel for all our passengers. Our focus remains on enhancing efficiency and convenience, making CSMIA a global leader in airport innovation,” the spokesperson said.

In response to the increasing passenger traffic demand and forecasted growth, the airport is focusing on real-time information sharing and improved decision-making processes. With the launch of the digital gateway program, CSMIA has embarked on a transformative journey to elevate its passenger interaction zones. “This robust digital platform, coupled with digital screens running dynamic content, captures passengers’ attention and broadcasts necessary information effectively,” the spokesperson informed.

