Mumbai inches close to 50,000 mark with 1,420 new cases

Mumbai

08 June 2020 00:30 IST

61 more COVID-19 deaths in city even as total cases reach 48,774

Mumbai reported 1,420 new cases and 61 deaths on Sunday, on the eve of the next phase of the State government’s Mission Begin Again to unlock more of the city.

The city’s case tally is now 48,774 cases, and its death count to 1,638. Of the total cases, only 25,940 are active, while 21,190 patients have recovered so far.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), of the 61 deaths reported on Sunday, 46 patients had co-morbidities. While 30 of them were in the 40-60 age group, 28 were above the age of 60, and three were under 40.

Mumbai’s cases grew at 3.09% on Sunday, as compared to Saturday’s rate of 3.28%. P North ward (Malad) took over Ghatkopar’s N ward to have the fastest growing cases in Mumbai at 6.2%. The other wards where cases grew the most also belong to western suburbs, with R South (Kandivali) growing at 5.6% and R North (Dahisar) at 5.7%. Byculla’s E ward continued to grow the slowest at 1.4%

In terms of absolute numbers, L Ward (Kurla) became the second ward to cross the 3,000-case mark. As on June 6, it had 3,026 cases. G North is still at the top spot with 3,416 cases. Andheri East is close to the 3,000 mark, with 2,994 cases. There are now eight city wards with more than 2,400 cases each. Only the lowest four have fewer than 1,000 cases.

The city has 761 containment zones and 3,992 sealed buildings that will see necessary restrictions in place despite the unlocking of the rest of the city.

Despite claims of bringing together information of all hospital beds in Mumbai on one online platform, the BMC has not been able to achieve that yet.

“Our platform is ready but hospitals are not updating information on it. We need real-time information from them on where a bed is available. Without that, it can lead to chaos,” said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the BMC’s recent order to hospitals to issue notices to Class IV staff to report to work within 72 hours or face dismissal has drawn ire.

Sainath Rajyadhyaksha, executive president of the Municipal Engineers’ Union, said, “How can the BMC issue such blanket notices? It should first check whether the staffers are not reporting to work because they are above 50 years of age. People are also unable to report to work for lack of transportation.”

115 cases in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reported 115 new cases, taking its tally to 2,886 cases. The death of a 52-year-old from Karave village in Belapur took the toll to 89.

Of the 115 cases in Navi Mumbai, 28 were reported from Turbhe, 21 from Airoli, 17 each from Koparkhairane and Vashi, 15 from Nerul, nine from Ghansoli, five from Belapur and three from Digha.

With 41 recoveries, the total number of recovered patients has now reached 1,718. As many as 13,340 samples have been tested till now, of which 10,039 were found negative while reports of 415 are pending.

In Turbhe and Koparkhairane, where the highest number of cases has been reported, the NMMC is carrying out mass screening. Swabs of those found with symptoms are being tested.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation reported 19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 712, while one death from Kamothe took its toll to 31.With 44 patients discharged, the total recoveries stand at 427.

,Panvel rural reported three new cases, taking its total to 409. With six recoveries on Sunday, the total number of discharged patients went up to 321. Its death toll remains 10.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)