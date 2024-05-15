ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Hoarding crash: Two more bodies located under debris, search and rescue operations still on

Updated - May 15, 2024 01:54 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 12:43 pm IST - Mumbai

The illegal hoarding that stood on a piece of land crashed on a petrol pump in Chheda Nagar area on May 13 evening when Mumbai was hit by dust storms

PTI

Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured on Monday night when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two more bodies have been located under the debris at the site of a giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai as the search and rescue operation continued more than 40 hours after the incident, officials said on May 15.

The bodies were spotted last night at the hoarding crash site in Ghatkopar, but were yet to be pulled out, they said.

Mumbai’s Ghatkopar hoarding collapse | BMC to take down remaining hoardings on GRP land

The illegal hoarding that stood on a piece of land in possession of the Government Railway Police (GRP) crashed on a petrol pump in Chheda Nagar area on Monday evening when the city was hit by dust storms and unseasonal rains.

Rescue teams had earlier extricated 89 persons from under the collapsed hoarding, of whom 14 were declared dead while the other 75 were injured, as per officials.

National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) Assistant Commandant Nikhil Mudholkar told PTI on Wednesday, "We have spotted two bodies stuck under the third girder [of the collapsed hoarding] but we are facing difficulties in reaching the spot. One needs to crawl to reach there." "We have removed the first girder after cutting it overnight and are now removing the debris with the help of earthmovers and excavators," he said.

The NDRF personnel will now cut the second girder and there are more than five such girders (at the crash site), he said.

After removing the girders it will be known how many people are still trapped, the official said.

Mumbai billboard collapse: Search and rescue operation continues after over 21 hours

On Wednesday morning, a small fire broke out at the incident site during the search and rescue operation, but it was immediately doused by the fire tenders deployed there, an NDRF official said.

"There was a small fire but it was extinguished immediately," the official said.

The search and rescue operation continued more than 40 hours after the incident, officials said.

