ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Death toll rises to 14

Updated - May 14, 2024 07:39 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 07:27 am IST - Mumbai

The billboard, which was illegal according to civic officials, uprooted and fell on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction in Ghatkopar

PTI

A hoarding collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar killing 14 and leaving many others injured, in Mumbai on May 14. | Photo Credit: ANI

The death toll in the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area has risen to 14 while over 70 people are injured, civic officials said on May 14 morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on May 13.

Also Read: Mumbai’s Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: BMC issues notice to ad agency for immediate removal of three other hoardings

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, search and rescue operations were going on at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump on May 14 morning.

The death toll has risen to 14, while the number of injured is 74. Of the injured, 31 people have been discharged from Rajawadi Hospital and 35 are undergoing treatment while the condition of one of them is critical, a BMC official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Deadly billboards: On billboards and their regulation

He said eight more injured are undergoing treatment at three private and civic-run hospitals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US