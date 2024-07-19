GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai hit by heavy rains; public transport services disrupted

Incessant rain with intermittent heavy spells led to waterlogging on some roads and railway tracks, slowing down the public transport services

Published - July 19, 2024 11:10 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Heavy downpours since early morning hit railway and bus services in Mumbai on July 19, causing inconvenience to lakhs of office-goers.

Incessant rain with intermittent heavy spells led to waterlogging on some roads and railway tracks, slowing down the public transport services.

Bengaluru-Mangaluru connectivity nearly lost as rains pound coastal Karnataka

The suburban trains, considered Mumbai's lifeline, are running at least 15 to 20 minutes late, said commuters.

A railway official said water has accumulated on tracks at Chunabhatti on the Harbour line due to heavy showers coupled with high tide.

High tide and heavy rains can potentially cause flooding in low-lying areas as water doesn’t flow into the sea during that time.

The movement of trains has slowed down a bit, he said.

Services on the Main line of the Central Railway were delayed due to a technical glitch in a train engine, officials said.

Western Railway claimed that its suburban services were “running”.

No let-up in heavy rain in Kozhikode

In the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m., Mumbai’s island city recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm. The figure for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai was 57 mm and 67 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said.

The Mumbai centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rains in the city.

Related Topics

Mumbai / weather / weather news / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.