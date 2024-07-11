GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai hit-and-run case: 14-day judicial custody for Sena politician’s family driver

At the time of the fatal accident on July 7, Bidawat was sitting next to the prime accused Mihir Shah

Published - July 11, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah’s family driver being produced before a court by Worli Police, in Mumbai, on July 09, 2024.

Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah’s family driver being produced before a court by Worli Police, in Mumbai, on July 09, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sewri Court in Mumbai sent Rajrishi Bidawat, family driver of Shiv Sena politician from Palghar, Rajesh Shah, to 14 day judicial custody on Thursday in the alleged hit-and-run case.

At the time of the fatal accident on July 7, Bidawat was sitting next to the prime accused Mihir Shah, 23-year-old son of Mr. Rajesh. The high-end car, owned by the politician, was being driven by Mihir, who was purportedly in an inebriated state, at the time of the accident. After allegedly knocking down the two-wheeler, as per instructions from Mr. Rajesh, Bidawat swapped to the driver’s seat, the police said while seeking extension of his custody.

Denying the same, the court ended Bidawat’s police custody and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Mumbai / Maharashtra / crime

