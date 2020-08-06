Mumbai-Goa highway shut as bridge floods

Navi Mumbai

06 August 2020 01:26 IST

Several parts of Raigad inundated

The Mumbai-Goa Highway was shut on Wednesday after Ghod river in Raigad swelled and flooded onto Kalmaje Bridge on the highway.

The vehicular movement on the road going towards Mumbai, has been diverted from Bhira naka. “The diversion is for all vehicles as well remain till the rain subsides and the water level goes down. The diverted vehicles will join the highway at Nizampur naka near Mangaon ST Stand. The vehicles coming from Mumbai would be diverted from Nizampur naka,” Vijay Patil, Superintendent of Police, Highway Safety Patrol, said. He said there has been no landslide or fatal accident on the highway during the heavy showers of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, low lying areas of Raigad, which is still coming to terms with the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga, were flooded after two continuous days of rain led to swelling of rivers. Many villages have lost road connectivity. “We have disconnected electricity of Mahad city as 75% of it was flooded after the Savitri river swelled. Despite warnings not to venture out or swim in rivers and streams, two lives were lost. A 19-year-old boy from Mangaon and 23-year-old man from Mhasla, who stepped out for a swim, have drowned and a search operation is on. A red alert has been declared across the district,” district collector Nidhi Chaudhary said.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 86 people from Sonyachi Wadi in Mangaon taluka were rescued by Raigad police after swelling of Kaal river. “The village was flooded from all four sides and the 86 people including children were stuck. Our teams rescued them with the help of boats,” Raigad police spokesperson said. On Wednesday, Raigad received 2,302 mm rain while on same day last year it was 1,706 mm.