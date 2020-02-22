Mumbai gets world’s largest temperature-controlled airport facility

Mumbai

22 February 2020 01:48 IST

Export Cold Zone has facilities for processing, storing agricultural, pharmaceutical products; can hold 700 tonne at a time

Mumbai airport on Friday became home to the world’s largest airport-based temperature-controlled facility — the Export Cold Zone.

The terminal houses various facilities for the processing and storage of agriculture and pharmaceutical products, for which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the largest export gateway. Cargo Service Centre, a cargo handling service provider, will operate the Export Cold Zone.

A spokesperson for GVK-run Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which manages the airport, said the facility can hold over 700 tonne at a time, with a combined annual throughput of 5,25,000 tonne. It is equipped with truck docks, a spacious acceptance and examination area, automated workstations, X-ray machines and cold rooms, among other things.

Mumbai airport serves over 500 cargo destinations across 175 countries with a customer base of more than 60 airlines. The airport has also launched an air cargo community portal, GMAX, which enables stakeholders to access mobile applications that offer real-time tracking of shipment, which helps in delivering customised handling solutions.

The first-of-its-kind facility was inaugurated by Sungita Sharma, Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs, (Central GST), in the presence of Bhavna Singh, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and V. Rama Mathew, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai Zone – III.

“Understanding the rapidly changing climatic changes and compliance requirements, GVK MIAL has ensured that the pharma excellence centre offers an optimal temperature-controlled solution to export pharma products and enables advance technology to expedite handling and quick aircraft connection for transit pharma. The facility handling both active and passive temperature-controlled pharma movements, offers customer-specific solutions, end-to-end integrated digital systems and has a team of experienced, dedicated and well-trained staff,” the spokesperson said.

In December 2019, GVK MIAL, recognising the criticality of life-saving drugs, introduced an indigenous temperature-controlled transport solution ‘Cooltainer’ for pharmaceutical products on the airport tarmac region. The Cooltainer, the world’s largest cold chain solution on the airport tarmac, can accommodate two main-deck or two lower-deck pallets or a combination of both, offering a temperature range of 15 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius or 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius as per product requirement.

Mumbai airport is the first airport in the country and the third in Asia to obtain the IATA CEIV Pharma accreditation, a global industry recognition supporting the air transport industry. It is also in full compliance with pharmaceutical manufacturers’ requirements.