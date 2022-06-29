Mumbai gets new Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar

Current Commissioner, Sanjay Pandey, is set to retire on June 30

Current Commissioner, Sanjay Pandey, is set to retire on June 30

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service officer, as the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, with the current Commissioner, Sanjay Pandey, set to retire on June 30.

Mr. Phansalkar was previously the Director General and Managing Director of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation. He was also the Commissioner of Thane from 2018, after Param Bir Singh was appointed as Additional Director General of Police (law and order). He will retire in March 2025.

Mr. Phansalkar has served as the Director of Vigilance for the Cotton Corporation of India for five years and was the Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), Mumbai for four years. In 2014, he was the Joint Commissioner of Police (administration) for a year, after which as the Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Additional Director General of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau, for two years. He has been the Superintendent of Police, Crime Investigation Department (crime) in Nagpur for three years.