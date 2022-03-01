Mumbai gets new Commissioner of Police

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed IPS officer Sanjay Pandey as the new Police Commissioner of Mumbai.

Mr. Pandey, a 1986 batch officer, was the former acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra. He has replaced Hemant Nagrale who has been appointed as the MD of Maharashtra State Security Corporation. He was appointed on March 17, 2021 after Param Bir Singh was transferred as the Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard. Mr. Singh had to step out for mishandling the explosive cases when 20 gelatin sticks were found inside a car outside the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

In a Public Interest Litigation that came up before the Bombay High Court earlier this year, seeking directions for a permanent DGP, Mr. Pandey had said that the UPSC committee had ignored his outstanding annual confidential record and left his name out of the empanelment for the post. His lawyer had told the court that Mr. Pandey is currently the senior-most IPS officer in the State and was appointed the acting DGP last year after the then DGP Subodh Jaiswal was transferred as the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Mr Pandey is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and worked with Tata Consultancy Service when he left the police force. In 2017, the High Court had granted relief to Mr. Pandey by directing the Department Promotion Committee to consider his promotion and he was later on appointed the acting DGP.

After being rapped by the High Court for non-appointment of a permanent DGP, the Maharashtra government appointed IPS officer Rajnish Seth from the 1988 batch as the DGP on February 18, 2022.

Following the retirement of State's Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manukumar Srivastava of 1986-batch IAS officer has become the new boss of the state administration.

Among the officials who were in the contest for the post were Mr. Srivastava and Manoj Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance and Public Works Department) of 1987-batch. Upon his appointment, the officer – known to keep a low profile – will get a tenure till April 2023.

The State government had appointed Mr Chakraborty acting CS following the retirement of the then CS Sitaram Kunte after the centre denied an extension to Mr Kunte. The appointment was regularised on February 15, though the state did not ask for Mr Chakraborty's extension.