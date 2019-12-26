Mumbai

Mumbai gets light evening showers, nip in the air

Chilled: A worker clearing trash at Juhu beach on a hazy Wednesday morning.

Temperature dips by two degrees Celsius; rain due to cloud cover over parts of Maharashtra, says IMD

After a hazy day with an overcast sky, Mumbai experienced light rain on Wednesday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a temperature drop in the city around Christmas, and the day did indeed see a drop in temperature by two degrees Celsius.

K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD, Mumbai, said, “Cloud cover over parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, could be seen from satellite imagery. Moisture incursion from Arabian Sea was the reason for this. Very light rains and drizzle too were reported in parts of Mumbai, which also saw a temperature drop.”

Besides Mumbai, Aurangabad, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Buldhana, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Gondi and Chandrapur too received light rain.

Mr. Hosalikar said with the sky likely to remain cloudy, it may disappoint those who wish to view the annular solar eclipse.

Private weather forcaster Skymet said due to the confluence zone over the northern parts of Maharashtra as well as a trough extending from Lakshadweep to North Coastal Maharashtra and the Northeast Arabian Sea, rain will now increase over many parts of the State.

“Northerly winds will start blowing over Maharashtra, which will result in the reduction of temperatures after December 27,” Skymet said.

