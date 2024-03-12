Mumbai gets its first coastal road

March 12, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also present at the inauguration of the south-bound corridor of the coastal road.

Calling it an “engineering marvel”, the Chief Minister said the coastal road has been named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “We inaugurated the project on his death anniversary. Next to the coastal road in Worli, we will also erect a statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” he added.

The 53-km-long coastal road, being constructed till Dahisar, will help people save fuel and time, besides reducing pollution, the Chief Minister said.

A 10.5-km stretch will be opened for traffic in the first phase, an official said, adding that motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson’s interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

The second phase will be opened for traffic in May 2024.

Motorists will be able to cover the Worli to Marine Drive stretch in 10 minutes, down from the 40-45 minutes it takes now. Mumbaikars will be able to commute on this route from Tuesday. It will be open for traffic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday. No vehicular movement will be allowed on weekends.

Heavy vehicles (excluding BEST and ST buses, passengers carrying vehicles) are restricted from entry, while two-wheelers, three-wheelers, animal-drawn carts and pedestrians will be prohibited altogether.

The project also includes underground tunnels, arterial roads and interchanges.

The Chief Minister said 175 acres of green space is being developed as part of the coastal road project. “Besides 120 acres or race course land. Thus, Mumbai will get a Central Park spread over around 300 acres,” he added.

Without naming former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mr. Shinde blamed the previous government for putting a “speed breaker” in the way of the project.

Mr. Fadnavis targeted the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray over the latter’s social media posts seeking to take credit for the coastal road development. The Deputy Chief Minister said despite him being the Chief Minister then, Mr. Thackeray had not invited him for the project’s ground-breaking ceremony.

