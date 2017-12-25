Watch: Mumbai gets country's first AC suburban train

This Christmas, Mumbaikars got a gift from the Railways in the form of AC locals. The first train left Andheri on Monday at 2.10 p.m and arrived at Churchgate at 2.44 p.m. Western Railway (WR) will replace 12 existing non-AC services to AC locals.

Eight fast services will be between Churchgate and Virar, a slow local from Mahalaxmi to Borivali, and three fast services between Churchgate and Borivali will run with AC coaches.