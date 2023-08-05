ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 body-bags purchase scam | FIR against former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, two BMC officials

August 05, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Mumbai

The FIR was filed following a complaint lodged by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

The Hindu Bureau

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Mumbai police booked a case against former city Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar and two civic officials on charges of corruption in the purchase of body bags meant for COVID-19 victims. Following a complaint lodged by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the Agripada police station registered an FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy). Ms. Pednekar was Mumbai’s Mayor from November 2019 to March 2022.

CONNECT WITH US