Mumbai firm starts cab service to ferry front-line workers

To support the transportation needs of front-line workers like doctors, paramedics, pharmacy owners and those directly related to essential services during the ongoing lockdown, Everest Fleet, a fleet management company, has started a ‘no profit’ cab service for travel in Mumbai, Navi Mumabi and Thane.

Also read | Use more masks, India's top science advisory body recommends

Patients needing to visit hospitals or doctors could also make use of the services apart from bank officials and those associated with the stock market, the company said in a release.

For ease of commuting, Everest Fleet has asked passengers to provide valid documents to prove that the travel is essential, as specified under the government’s guidelines.

The documents can be uploaded at the site https://jarvis.everestfleet.com.

Also read | Use more masks, India's top science advisory body recommends+

These include identity cards and authorisation letters. Due to demand, booking should be made at least 12 hours in advance, the company said.

The service would be free of cost for all Below Poverty Line citizens, government officials and public hospital staff would need to pay ₹250 per ride while all others would be charged ₹500.

“The amount charged is to cover part of the fuel cost and to pay our drivers a fair fee,” the company said.

Also read | WHO warns ‘far from over’ in Asia and Pacific

For the safety of passengers and the drivers, the company had made available face masks and hand sanitizers in each of the cars. Only two passengers were allowed per car to maintain a safe distance.

“These precautionary measures are being taken to keep both the drivers and passengers safe while commuting,” the company said.

Started as a pilot through a WhatsApp broadcast by a handful of people to various known groups a few days ago, the Everest Fleet team had received a large scale response, it said.

Watch | What is contact tracing?

The company’s team is now reaching out to banks, hospitals, and government institutions to provide commuting assistance to the staff who continue to support the city and its citizens during the lockdown.

Siddharth Ladsariya, Co-Founder Everest Fleet said, “We wanted to help with whatever resources we have. We sent a WhatsApp to our network of friends and family to see who needs help with transport in the current lockdown. We have been overwhelmed by the initiative people took in sharing this message with those who really need a safe and easy way to commute.

Also read | Portal to help stranded foreign tourists

“We are now receiving over 100 requests per day and our team is working round the clock to help first responders, essential service providers, government officials as well as medical patients get access to transport,” he added.