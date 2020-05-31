Mumbai

Mumbai Fire Brigade employee succumbs to virus

Neat job: A boom mist blowing machine sanitises a COVID-19 health centre on MMRDA grounds.

Death toll has risen to four; 37 active cases, seven recoveries recorded so far: Chief Fire Officer

A driver-cum-operator of the Mumbai Fire Brigade attached to a fire station in the western suburbs died of COVID-19 on Friday.

Chief Fire Officer P.S. Rahangdale said the victim was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of SevenHills Hospital. “We have lost four staffers to COVID-19 till date and the tally of cases in our force has risen to 48.”

As of now, there are 37 active cases, of which 17 are undergoing treatment and 20 asymptomatic patients are in home quarantine or in institutional quarantine in COVID-19 care centres or fire stations. So far, seven staffers have recovered from the virus, Mr. Rahangdale said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has set up a COVID-19 care centre at its headquarters in Byculla to accommodate asymptomatic patients among its staff. The personnel have been on the frontlines sanitising containment zones and hotspots as well as attending to emergencies during the lockdown.

Keeping city clean

For the sanitisation work, the fire brigade has deployed 17 quick response vehicles, nine mist blowing machines, and six boom mist blowing machines. A total of 8,31,803 litres of diluted sodium hypochlorite has been sprayed in the city covering 30,968 km of roads, small lanes, and 7,742 premises.

Mr. Rahangdale said, “Premises in the city are sanitised as per the standard operating procedure. Priority is given to COVID-19 hospitals, containment zones and small lanes.”

