Fire breaks out inside Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound; firefighting still underway after 2 hours

Updated - September 06, 2024 10:39 am IST

The fire has been confined in an electric duct from the 3rd to the 7th floor from the back side of the building

The Hindu Bureau

Fire at Times Tower Building inside Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The operation to douse the blaze at a commercial building in Mumbai has been going on for more than two hours after a fire erupted there on Friday (September 6, 2024) morning, civic officials said.

The fire has been confined in an electric duct from the 3rd to the 7th floor from the back side of the building of the basement plus ground plus upper 14th floored glass façade commercial building.

There are no reports of any injury to anyone in the fire that broke out at the Times Tower building in the Kamala Mills compound of the Lower Parel area around 6.30 a.m., the officials said.

The authorities had initially said that the commercial building had seven floors. They later updated the information, calling it a 14-storey structure.

Firefighters used “chisel and hammer” to break the locks on the doors and enter the commercial building to battle the fire, he said.

Eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were sent to the spot, an official had said earlier.

The Kamala Mills compound, which has witnessed many major fires, is located next to the Parkside residential building.

Parkside residents said it was a “terrifying experience” to see plumes of flame and smoke rising close to their homes.

According to the residents, their security staff tried to control the blaze with their building’s firefighting equipment before firemen arrived at the scene.

“Our emergency team used our hose pipes before the fire brigade could reach the spot,” claimed one of the residents.

(With PTI inputs)

