A major fire broke out in a seven-storey commercial building in Mumbai on Friday, a civic official said.

The fire broke out in Times Tower, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel in Mumbai on Friday morning (September 6, 2024) at 6.29 a.m.

BMC officials said the incident of fire was declared as level 1 at 6.36 a.m. and level 2 at 6.47 a.m. The civic body has mobilised the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai police, 108 ambulance, BEST supply and ward staff at the incident spot.

There is no report of any casualty so far.

