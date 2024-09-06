GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire breaks out inside Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound

BMC has mobilised the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai police, 108 ambulance, BEST supply and ward staff at the incident spot

Updated - September 06, 2024 09:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fire at Times Tower Building inside Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel.

Fire at Times Tower Building inside Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

A major fire broke out in a seven-storey commercial building in Mumbai on Friday, a civic official said.

The fire broke out in Times Tower, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel in Mumbai on Friday morning (September 6, 2024) at 6.29 a.m.

65 deaths occurred in 13,000 fire incidents in Mumbai in last 3 years

BMC officials said the incident of fire was declared as level 1 at 6.36 a.m. and level 2 at 6.47 a.m. The civic body has mobilised the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai police, 108 ambulance, BEST supply and ward staff at the incident spot.

There is no report of any casualty so far.

(With PTI inputs)

Published - September 06, 2024 09:39 am IST

