Mumbai faces traffic jams and train delays as rains lash across city

Commuters of Mumbai started the month of July battling traffic snarls and train delays as the city received heavy rainfall early on Monday morning.

Both Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) had their hands full on Monday morning with rains leading to severe delays in train services, and motorists battling severe traffic snarls on all major roads of the city.

CR had to cancel several intercity passenger trains between Mumbai-Pune due to a derailment on the ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala. CR has managed to clear the middle track and train movement has been restored in the section with speed restrictions. The cancelled trains include the Indrayani Express, the Deccan Express, the Intercity Express, the Pragati Express, the Deccan Queen Express and the Koyna Express.

On the suburban section on the Central line, fast services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were held up due to waterlogging between Kurla and Sion for nearly 40 minutes. Suburban services have since resumed but due to the cascading effect of the waterlogging, trains are running with severe delays. Harbour line services were also running over 30 minutes late as speed restriction had been imposed in the morning at Wadala station.

WR had to cancel a few trains due to waterlogging in Palghar, while several long distance passenger trains had to either be short terminated or rescheduled. Train services were permitted to run at regular speeds only by 9.30 a.m. On the suburban section, due to a bamboo falling on the overhead wires from a construction site at Marine lines, services between Mumbai Central and Churchgate were suspended for over 30 minutes. Construction material has been cleared but the construction site was being examined for further precautions. Trains are running only on the fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central, while some slow trains are being reversed from Mumbai Central.

Traffic on key arterial roads such as Western Express Highway (WEH), Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, SV Road, LBS Marg, etc, was crawling as a result of the downpour. Due to waterlogged at King circle & Sion circle, traffic is slow moving on the northbound section of the King circle flyover and southbound section of the Sion flyover. On WEH southbound traffic is severely affected with slow moving traffic from Aarey junction in Goregaon to Samta Nagar in Dahisar. Traffic at Hindmata junction had to also be diverted to the Hindmata flyover due to severe water logging in the area. Southbound traffic on Eastern Freeway is also slow moving due to waterlogging in the tunnel of the freeway.

The rains have also affected flights arriving and departing from Mumbai. Flights are running 25 to 30 minuets behind schedule, however there have been no cancellation or diversion of flights until now.