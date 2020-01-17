Mumbai experiences the coldest night of the season at 11.4 degrees Celsius

Mumbai recorded its coldest night of the season on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday at 11.4 degrees Celsius, which was also the coldest January night since 2013.

Mumbai recorded its coldest January day (lowest maximum) in a decade on Thursday, with maximum temperature dipping to 25.3 degrees Celsius — six degrees below normal.

“Because of the winds, it feels colder than actual. Daytime temperatures are also expected to be low. Mumbaikars should take care,” tweeted K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD.

Daytime temperatures have been falling through the week, from 30.1 degrees Celsius on Monday to 29.1 on Tuesday and 28.3 on Wednesday. The all-time highest maximum temperature for the month is 37.4 degrees, recorded on January 16, 2006. Thursday’s maximum temperature was the lowest for the month since 2009. In the last decade, day temperature has not fallen under 26 degrees Celsius. Thursday’s minimum temperature was at 15.4 degrees while the season’s lowest so far had been 15 degrees Celsius.

However, as expected, minimum temperatures dipped further on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, dropping to 11.4 degrees Celsius recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory. This made it the coldest night of the season as well as coldest since 2013. In 2013, mercury had dipped to 10.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time record for coldest January night is of January 22, 1962 at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Nashik and Pune also recorded their season’s lowest at 6 degrees Celsius and 8.2 degrees Celsius respectively.