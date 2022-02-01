Mumbai eases restrictions as COVID-19 cases dip

Mumbai

01 February 2022 19:32 IST

Night curfew lifted

As new Covid-19 positive cases continue to dip in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced relaxation of restrictions including lifting of curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

As per the order, beaches, gardens and parks will remain open as per normal timing before the advent of the pandemic.Amusement/theme parks, swimming pools, water parks will remain open with 50% capacity.Local tourist spots and weekly bazzars will remain open as per normal timing.

Restaurants, theaters and natyagrihas shall remain open with50% capacity as per normal timing.Bhajansandall other local, cultural and folk entertainment programmeswill be allowed with50%capacity of the hall/pandal.

Weddings may have guests up to 25%of the capacity of the openground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lowerand 25% audience is permitted in competitive sports and other suchactivities including horse racing. This capacity is to be taken ascapacity of fixed chairs or seating arrangement. Standing andmovable crowd must be avoided.