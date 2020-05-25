Mumbai death toll crosses 1,000; tally touches 31,972

Mumbai

25 May 2020 23:47 IST

Diabetes, hypertension most lethal co-morbidities: BMC

Mumbai recorded 1,430 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing its tally to 31,972. The city also recorded 38 more fatalities, taking its death toll to 1,026.

Diabetes and hypertension have emerged as the most lethal co-morbidities. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), nearly 67% of victims had underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and heart disease. In the State, nearly 71% of victims had co-morbidities. Of the 988 deaths analysed by the civic body, nearly 26% of victims had diabetes, 24% had hypertension and 32% had both diabetes and hypertension. While 8% of victims had heart disease, 10% had other co-morbidities.

BMC officials said patients above 60 years with co-morbidites were at extremely high risk. Even in patients below 50 years, co-morbidities play a crucial role as nearly 20% of such victims had underlying ailments.

Dr Avinash Supe, former dean of KEM Hospital and part of the COVID-19 mortality task force, said the health of patients with uncontrolled co-morbidities deteriorates rapidly. He said, “In patients below 50 years, we have found obesity, hypothyroidism along with diabetes and hypertension as main problems. In many such patients, the underlying conditions were undiagnosed and only detected during treatment.” Dr. Supe said the city’s case fatality rate has dropped to 3.2%.

At 8.1%, the case fatality rate is highest among patients above 60 years. In patients between 40 and 60 years, the case fatality rate is 4% and among those below 40 years it is 0.5%.

‘Extend stay of doctors’

The BMC has sought extension of the duty of 45 doctors from Wardha working at SevenHills Hospital as their term ends on Tuesday. N. Ramaswami, officer on special duty at BMC, said, “We have written to the management to extend the stay of these doctors as long as possible. We are tapping every possible source of manpower, including nursing colleges, interns, private practitioners. We now need staff for jumbo facilities being developed in the city.”

42 new cases in Dharavi

Dharavi reported 42 new cases on Monday, pushing its tally to 1,583. G North ward, which includes Dharavi, reported a case growth rate of 5.1% between May 16 and 22, lower than the city’s average of 6.61%

Of the new cases, several have been reported from Matunga Labour Camp and Kumbharwada, which has recorded the maximum cases so far. Cases were also reported from newer parts of Dharavi such as Sita Niwas Chawl, Sethwadi Chawl and Holi Maidan. The death toll in Dharavi is 60. Mahim reported 34 new cases on Monday, pushing its tally to 351. Dadar recorded 20 new cases, taking its tally to 239. Both Dadar and Mahim are part of G North ward.

Of the 1,541 cases, 599 have been discharged in G North ward. According to BMC data, 42% patients from Dharavi have been discharged. The recovery rate is 37% in G North ward, 27% in Mumbai and 30% in the State. The BMC has attributed the improving recovery rate to early detection.

(With inputs from Tanvi Deshpande)