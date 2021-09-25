Mumbai crime branch officer caught taking ₹2 lakh bribe

Mumbai

25 September 2021 10:35 IST

API Nagesh Ambadas Puranik had demanded ₹12 lakh bribe from the wife of a man, who is an accused in a luxury car theft case

An assistant police inspector of the Mumbai crime branch was caught taking a bribe of ₹2 lakh, which was part of the amount that he had demanded for not initiating any action against an accused in a car theft case, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

API Nagesh Ambadas Puranik, 45, was caught red-handed at the crime branch's property cell in Byculla of central Mumbai on Friday, he said.

Puranik had demanded ₹12 lakh bribe from the wife of a man, who is an accused in a luxury car theft case. He had told her that if the money is paid, no action would be taken against her husband and his friend, the official said.

Puranik had already received ₹4 lakh bribe and was demanding the remaining ₹8 lakh from the complainant, he said.

However, she approached the officials of the ACB unit in Worli. After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and Puranik was caught while collecting ₹2 lakh bribe from the complainant, he said.

An offence under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Puranik and he was being questioned, the ACB official said.