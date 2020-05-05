Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 635 to 9,758; 26 more die

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, taking the total case count to 9,758 and the death toll to 387, a BMC official said.
Also read: Coronavirus | Highest number of cases in single day; recovery rate at 27.41%, says Health Ministry
Of the 635 new cases, 120 patients had tested positive for coronavirus at various private laboratories between May 1 and May 3, he said.
A total of 406 new suspected cases were admitted in various hospitals in the city.
220 patients were discharged after recovery, the official said.
