Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 635 to 9,758; 26 more die

Health workers screening residents above 60 years of age at Dharavi in Mumbai. File

Health workers screening residents above 60 years of age at Dharavi in Mumbai.

Of the 635 new cases, 120 patients had tested positive for coronavirus at various private laboratories between May 1 and May 3, he said

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, taking the total case count to 9,758 and the death toll to 387, a BMC official said.

Of the 635 new cases, 120 patients had tested positive for coronavirus at various private laboratories between May 1 and May 3, he said.

A total of 406 new suspected cases were admitted in various hospitals in the city.

220 patients were discharged after recovery, the official said.

