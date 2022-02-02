MumbaiMumbai 02 February 2022 23:16 IST
Comments
Mumbai court summons Mamata Banerjee
Updated: 02 February 2022 23:17 IST
She has been accused of showing disrespect to the national anthem
A magistrate court has issued summons to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on a complaint filed by the BJP’s Mumbai unit secretary accusing her of showing disrespect to the national anthem here.
“Prima facie evidence brought on record by the complainant is sufficient to issue process against the accused,” the court said.
She joined in singing the national anthem while allegedly remaining seated.
More In Mumbai
Read more...