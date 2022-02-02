Mumbai court summons Mamata Banerjee

Mumbai

She has been accused of showing disrespect to the national anthem

A magistrate court has issued summons to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on a complaint filed by the BJP’s Mumbai unit secretary accusing her of showing disrespect to the national anthem here.

“Prima facie evidence brought on record by the complainant is sufficient to issue process against the accused,” the court said.

She joined in singing the national anthem while allegedly remaining seated.

